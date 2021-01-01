About The Museum At Warm Springs
Visitors to The Museum At Warm Springs will experience firsthand the sounds of ancient songs and languages, the mastery of traditional craftsmen and the sights of rich and colorful cultures that make up the Confederated Tribes of The Warm Springs Reservation of Oregon.
The Curatorial department has one of the largest and most complete artifact collections of any Native American museum. Some of the highlights are:
- One of the most exquisite collections of Plateau Native American artifacts in the country.
- “Technically one of the best unified exhibition plans in any museum in America,” states James Nason, Curator of New World Ethnology, Burke Museum, University of Washington, commenting on the permanent exhibit gallery. It details the culture and history of The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
- During the summer weekends, you can witness live demonstrations by Tribal Members of the arts, history and culture.
- The Gift Shop offers a tremendous array of locally-made beadwork and arts, Pendleton products, huckleberry products, jewelry, books and traditional and contemporary Native American music.
Mission
The Museum At Warm Springs exists to preserve the culture, history and traditions of the three tribes which comprise The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The Museum was designed to provide a welcoming sight to the public as well as a safe conservatory for the traditional treasures of the Tribes.